Top-10 safety says Gators were the first program to contact him
One of the Sunshine State's highly-touted safeties in the class of 2022 tells GatorTerritory that multiple UF coaches reached out him shortly after midnight.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news