GatorsTerritory - Top-10 SF on Rivals is in touch with the Gators multiple times per week

College coaching staffs from all across the country have dished out offers to elite in-state basketball prospect Alex Fudge.

From Clemson to USC to Arizona State to Louisville, he's caught the attention of schools throughout the course of the year. In 2020 alone, Fudge has seen over 15 programs dip into his recruitment, with one of them being the Florida Gators.

UF, which gave Fudge the nod in March, is still continuing to prioritize him as one of their top overall targets in this recruiting cycle. Assistant coach Jordan Mincy talks with him roughly twice a week, while head man Mike White hits him up occasionally as well.

"Me and coach Mincy, we do the most talking. Coach White calls me, checks up on me," Fudge told GatorsTerritory. "From a standpoint that they're trying to get at, I fill a need they have to have. They need an athletic wing who can handle the ball on the perimeter and also play a little bit inside. If I go there, I can come in and work hard.