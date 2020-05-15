OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

First there was Trayvon Mullen, who now represents the Oakland Raiders, and then Tiawan Mullen made a splash three recruiting classes later, having played in the All-American Bowl and now Indiana University.

However, the journey doesn't end there for the Mullen family, as they are in the midst of producing another nationally-recognized talent in the secondary.