OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

Unfortunately, the NCAA basketball season is already in the books due to the tragic outbreak of the coronavirus, but recruiting has remained fairly steady in terms of communication between colleges and prospects

Prospects are currently restricted from visiting campuses, but that doesn't mean colleges can't make contact via phone, text, or even FaceTime. Scholarship offers continue to be extended as well, so there are still plenty of opportunities to make a splash with top targets.

One prospect who is fresh off an offer and continues to strengthen his relationship with the Gators is Alex Fudge, the 71st-ranked junior on Rivals. The Jacksonville native also suits up for Chandler Parsons' AAU program, Team Parsons (CP25).

In addition to Florida, the 6-foot-7, 175-pound Fudge possesses offers from Virginia Tech, DePaul, Clemson, Iowa State, Texas A&M and Oklahoma State among others.