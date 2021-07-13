Top-100 rising senior visits UF: 'It was all positive energy with them.'

“We talk like twice, maybe three times a week. He just compliments me and encourages me,” Martin said. "He’s been watching film of my games so he’s giving me some good feedback of stuff I need to work on and stuff I did very well.”

“I took a visit of the campus and went around to all the facilities; it was pretty nice,” Martin told Gators Territory’s Corey Bender .

On his visit, the Tallahassee native spent most of his time with Pinkins and Florida head coach Mike White.

“It was pretty fun; it was all positive energy with them. Everything was all fun. They just showed me around. It was just pretty nice in general,” Martin said. “They just tell me they want me to come in and they’ll help me work on my weaknesses, getting in the weight room, like stuff I need to get better on and they said I’d fit pretty good in that system.”

The 6-foot-6 forward is a versatile player, as he can do just about anything you ask him to, but the Florida staff knows where they will use him if he commits to the Gators.

“They like me on the wing. They said that they like that I’m big, for rebounds and stuff like that. And that I’m a good shooter,” Martin said.

For Martin, it was pretty simple as to why he decided to take a visit to Gainesville.

“I just like the school in general and it’s like two hours down the road, so they just wanted me to be on campus and take a visit of the campus,” Martin said.

Since his visit with Florida, Martin has received offers from Iona, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. As of right now, however, he has yet to schedule his official visits and holds no leaders in his recruitment.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.