For Dan Mullen's program, Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco has been a familiar pit stop in recent years, as the West Coast program continues to manufacture and deliver Power Five talent on a yearly basis.

Although the ending result wasn't what either party anticipated, the Gators signed the five-star cornerback Chris Steele during the 2019 cycle, and continue to court offensive lineman Maximus Gibbs as well, though the 2021 prospect is now committed to USC.

St. John Bosco is obviously no stranger to the bright lights and the class of 2022 will be no different, as Earnest Greene continues to make a splash on the national scene as well. Georgia offered the 2022 prospect last Saturday, and now the Gators are now fully on board as well following Wednesday's offer from John Hevesy.