The Gators played host to a handful of blue-chip recruits on Thursday with spring football in full swing, including Samuel Anaele, a Miami commit who checks in as Rivals' fifth-ranked weak-side defensive end.

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound Anaele, who has been committed to the Hurricanes for just over a year, was also in attendance for UF's thriller against LSU back in early October.

A product of Miami (Fla.) Carol City, Anaele by accompanied on the trip by 6-foot-5 sophomore wide receiver, Damien Alford, who was offered during today's visit.