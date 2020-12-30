With much of the focus starting to shift toward the 2022 class, it's no surprise a boatload of highly-regarded juniors have already manufactured a list of top contenders.

On Wednesday, Rivals250 wide receiver Koji Antwi took that next step in his recruitment as well by releasing a top eight. Included in that group was the University of Florida, which served up an offer in mid-September.

In addition to the Gators, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Antwi is considering offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M, South Carolina and Oregon.