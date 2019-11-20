News More News
Top-20 2021 center has nothing but praise for UF: 'I just like the vibe'

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Mike White's staff added Jason Jitoboh and Omar Payne in their stellar 2019 class, but will be in the market for some more big men in future cycles.

Kerry Blackshear will be departing from the program after this season and Gorjok Gak is going to be gone in two years, which increases the urgency to sign someone who can play power forward and/or center from the 2021 class.

Enter Bretner Mutombo, a top-20 center in the 2021 cycle who already possesses nearly a dozen offers, with one of them being from Florida.

Mutombo, who most recently played at Lincoln Academy in Atlanta (Ga.), spoke to GatorsTerritory about his interest in the Gators and his relationship with head coach Mike White.

