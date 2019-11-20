Mike White's staff added Jason Jitoboh and Omar Payne in their stellar 2019 class, but will be in the market for some more big men in future cycles.

Kerry Blackshear will be departing from the program after this season and Gorjok Gak is going to be gone in two years, which increases the urgency to sign someone who can play power forward and/or center from the 2021 class.

