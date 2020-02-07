Top-20 CB returns to UF, eyeing official visit to Florida later this year
Florida has yet to sign a football prospect who is from IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), but they’re hoping to turn around their fortunes at the powerhouse program in this cycle.
The Gators already have former Peach State product Kamar Wilcoxson in the fold, and are in hot pursuit of Rivals100 juniors Lovasea Carroll and Tunmise Adeleye.
Another IMG target on the staff's radar is Markevious Brown, who made his way up to Gainesville on Saturday for the first time in over half a year.
Brown, the 19th-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2021, spoke with GatorsTerritory and others following his most recent visit to the school.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news