Florida has yet to sign a football prospect who is from IMG Academy in Bradenton (Fla.), but they’re hoping to turn around their fortunes at the powerhouse program in this cycle.

The Gators already have former Peach State product Kamar Wilcoxson in the fold, and are in hot pursuit of Rivals100 juniors Lovasea Carroll and Tunmise Adeleye.

Another IMG target on the staff's radar is Markevious Brown, who made his way up to Gainesville on Saturday for the first time in over half a year.

Brown, the 19th-ranked cornerback in the Class of 2021, spoke with GatorsTerritory and others following his most recent visit to the school.