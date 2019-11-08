News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-08 18:02:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 20 DT in 2021 class previews first-ever visit to the Swamp

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Even with no official visitors expected on campus, Dan Mullen's staff is still expected to host a flurry of offered prospects for Saturday's noon kickoff against Vanderbilt.

Prospects such as Rivals250 running backs Jaylan Knighton and Jo'Quavious Marks highlight the expected visitors haul, while a stable of underclassmen are expected inside the Swamp as well.

