After hauling in a class of defensive tackles that featured a trio of four-stars, David Turner and company are looking to build upon that momentum into the 2021 class.

Florida already has a junior DT committed to the program — Fort Myers (Fla.) prospect Christoper Thomas Jr. — and are prioritizing several other interior defensive linemen in the Sunshine State.

One of those targets is Desmond Watson, who straps up the pads for Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida.

The 19th-ranked DT on Rivals journeyed up to the Swamp for their junior day event last Saturday, and spoke with GatorsTerritory and others about his experience.