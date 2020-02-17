Dan Mullen and company are less than three weeks away from hosting a junior day event for the second time this year.

The Gators are looking to replicate their success from earlier this month as the program’s first junior day was well received and resulted in a commitment from Rivals250 ATH Daejon Reynolds a couple of days later.

There will be a significant amount of Florida-based targets in attendance for the event on March 7, but several out-of-state players are set to step foot on campus as well.

One of those recruits making the trek to Gainesville is Birmingham (Al.) product Jeremiah Williams, a priority for star recruiter Christian Robinson in the 2021 class.