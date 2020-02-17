Top-20 overall junior has a date in mind for his official visit to UF
Several of the Sunshine State's top underclassmen made their way to Celebration High School on Sunday to compete at the Rivals Camp Series event in Orlando.
The highest-ranked junior prospect to lace up the cleats and put his skill set on display this past weekend was Mario Williams.
Although the Gators have a trio of pass catchers committed in their 2021 class, Williams remains high on Dan Mullen's staff's radar.
Williams, who is the third-ranked wideout on Rivals, spoke with GatorsTerritory's Conner Clarke about where things stand with Florida at this juncture.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news