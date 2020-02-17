Several of the Sunshine State's top underclassmen made their way to Celebration High School on Sunday to compete at the Rivals Camp Series event in Orlando.

The highest-ranked junior prospect to lace up the cleats and put his skill set on display this past weekend was Mario Williams.

Although the Gators have a trio of pass catchers committed in their 2021 class, Williams remains high on Dan Mullen's staff's radar.

Williams, who is the third-ranked wideout on Rivals, spoke with GatorsTerritory's Conner Clarke about where things stand with Florida at this juncture.