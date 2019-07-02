John Hevesy has a few Peach State prospects along the offensive line that he is hoping to add to his group in next year’s recruiting class.

Thus far in the 2021 cycle, Florida has dished out offers to Micah Morris and Terrence Ferguson, and is currently sitting in a good position with Amarius Mims.

Mims, who hails from Cochran (Ga.), released his top eight schools on Monday and included half a dozen SEC programs – including the Gators – on the list.