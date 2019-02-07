Shortly after Florida added Kaiir Elam and Khris Bogle to this year’s class on National Signing Day, Dan Mullen’s staff took the next step with a recruit in the 2020 cycle.

Pearland (Texas) prospect Xavion Alford has seen his recruitment pick up steam over the past few weeks, racking up offers from Michigan, Penn State and Texas. On Wednesday, Florida became the latest program to extend an offer to the 19th-ranked safety in the nation.