Top 20 safety continues to grow closer to Gators' Torrian Gray
Shortly after Florida added Kaiir Elam and Khris Bogle to this year’s class on National Signing Day, Dan Mullen’s staff took the next step with a recruit in the 2020 cycle.
Pearland (Texas) prospect Xavion Alford has seen his recruitment pick up steam over the past few weeks, racking up offers from Michigan, Penn State and Texas. On Wednesday, Florida became the latest program to extend an offer to the 19th-ranked safety in the nation.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news