Over the weekend, the Florida Gators played host to their first crop of official visitors of the year.

Along with welcoming legacy target Jonathan Odom on campus for the second time in 2019, Dan Mullen’s staff rolled out the red carpet for three-star prospect Mordecai McDaniel.

McDaniel, a junior out of Washington (D.C.), interacted with multiple members of the Gators’ program during his first-ever to the University of Florida.

The 20th-ranked safety in the nation summed his time at UF with GatorsTerritory.