Dan Mullen's staff has enjoyed some recent success recruiting in Louisiana as the program signed one prospect from the state in each of the last two cycles.

There are several more players from the Bayou State on Florida's radar in the 2021 class, such as Destyn Pazon, Kaine Williams and Maason Smith.

Also on that list is New Orleans (La.) target Byron Turner, who is quite familiar with UF's campus.

Turner has made the trek to the Swamp on nearly a handful of occasions, and is once again looking to carve out some time in his schedule to return to Gainesville.