One week ago several Gators received the phone call they have been waiting for. They found out they will be continuing their career in the NFL.

Who will hear their name called in 2020?

We take a look at some candidates for next year's NFL draft class.

Here are the top five Gators eligible for the 2020 NFL draft:

1. CB CJ Henderson

No 2020 mock NFL draft will be complete without CJ Henderson. There is a reason why Todd Grantham has stated that Henderson is one of the best corners he has ever coached - he is that good. He is ready for the next level.

Henderson has huge NFL upside. He has a business-like approach to his college career. He keeps grinding and has made himself into Florida's best defender.

He is a no-nonsense student of the game.

2. DE Jabari Zuniga