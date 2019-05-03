Top 2020 Gators NFL Draft Prospects
One week ago several Gators received the phone call they have been waiting for. They found out they will be continuing their career in the NFL.
Who will hear their name called in 2020?
We take a look at some candidates for next year's NFL draft class.
Here are the top five Gators eligible for the 2020 NFL draft:
1. CB CJ Henderson
No 2020 mock NFL draft will be complete without CJ Henderson. There is a reason why Todd Grantham has stated that Henderson is one of the best corners he has ever coached - he is that good. He is ready for the next level.
Henderson has huge NFL upside. He has a business-like approach to his college career. He keeps grinding and has made himself into Florida's best defender.
He is a no-nonsense student of the game.
2. DE Jabari Zuniga
Jabari Zuniga is expected to have a breakout season this fall-especially with the departure of both Jachai Polite and CeCe Jefferson. There is no question the pass rusher is a physical freak and if he produces on a consistent level next season, NFL teams will be all over the Gator defender.
3. WR Trevon Grimes
If Trevon Grimes did not have a breakout season last year, however, Grimes has performed well the last few games and is one of spring's brightest stars. His size and athleticism is going to make teams in the NFL take a closer look.
4. DE Jonathan Greenard
Jonathan Greenard has the size and versatility that will appeal to NFL teams. Grantham's defense will highlight Greenard's strength and he should benefit from the exposure come draft time.
5. Feleipe Franks
Hear me out with Feleipe Franks.
If the quarterback continues to show steady improvement this season, his potential will have NFL scouts interested in him. It will depend on how he handles this upcoming season but the expectation is there that this will be his final year as a Gator.
One can argue that Van Jefferson or Marco Wilson should be above him, however, I think if Franks continues on the same trajectory he has been on, we could see him moving up on some boards.
Other Gators to Watch
Wilson is one that has the potential of entering the draft. This will all depend on the DB board next season and if Wilson stays healthy. Wilson had a great true freshman season, if he can produce next season to that level then he could very well declare early.
Running back Lamical Perine, punter Tommy Townsend and, as mentioned above, wide receiver Van Jefferson should all see interest from NFL scouts when the process begins for them.