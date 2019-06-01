One of UF's primary 2021 targets, and arguably the No. 1 option at quarterback, returned to Gainesville on Saturday to showcase his skill set in front of Dan Mullen's staff.

Brock Vandagriff, a 6-foot-3, 198-pound rising junior from Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian, has journeyed down to the Gators' campus on multiple occasions, but Saturday's showing was for the Elite One Day Camp.