Since Tim Brewster relocated to Gainesville, the University of Florida has been in the running for some of the nation's can't-miss prospects at tight end.

Rivals250 standouts Jaleel Skinner and Oscar Delp continue to include the Gators in their top group, while CJ Hawkins is already committed the program after racking up nearly two-dozen offers since the end of last season.

Those three standouts are rising seniors, but there is a Rivals100 tight end in the 2023 class who continues to rave about UF as well. That prospect is Mac Markway, who make the trek down to Gainesville on Friday for his highly-anticipated unofficial visit.