News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-07 17:48:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Top-25 junior sees plenty of opportunity in Florida's offensive attack

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

One of the nation's elite pass catchers from the 2021 class recently served up his top five schools, with the University of Florida being one of the lucky suitors that made the cut.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}