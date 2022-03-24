Top-25 Series on Tap Between No. 8 Gators and No. 21 Tigers





Florida is 22-17 vs. LSU under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, owning a 12-8 record across the previous 20 meetings including a 7-4 mark in the last 11.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 8 Florida hosts SEC rival No. 21 LSU for the first time in over five years with a three-game, top-25 series at Florida Ballpark this weekend.

Friday night's series premiere will air on SEC Network at 7 p.m. ET. The remaining two games are scheduled to stream live on SEC Network+, with first pitch times set for 6:30 p.m. (Saturday) and 12 p.m. (Sunday).

This is the Tigers' (15-6, 1-2 SEC) first trip to Gainesville since March 24-26, 2017. The Gators (16-5, 2-1 SEC) won that series, two games to one, and swept the last home series against LSU prior to that in 2014.

LSU leads the all-time series, as the Gators are 51-64-1 against the Tigers. However, that includes a favorable 26-18 mark at home, and Florida is 12-8 across the previous 20 meetings including a 7-4 record in the last 11. The Orange & Blue are 22-17 (.564) against the Tigers under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan The two programs last met across a three-game set in Baton Rouge in 2019, with the Gators dropping the series (2-1) after coming out on top in game one.

Entering week six of the season, Florida is ranked inside the top-14 of every major poll, peaking at No. 7 on the USA Today Coaches and NCBWA polls while coming in at No. 8 on the D1Baseball Top 25.

LAST TIME OUT Florida posted a 2-1 record last week, taking the first-two games at Alabama before dropping the finale. With 10 home runs, the Gators swatted their most long balls in a series in the last 20 seasons - since hitting 10 at Kentucky in 2002 (March 18-19). The Gators then returned home for a midweek contest vs. Bethune-Cookman, edging out the Wildcats (3-2) thanks to outfielder Jud Fabian's seventh-career multi-homer game and a combined one-hitter by the Florida pitching staff.

SCOUTING THE TIGERS Led by first-year head coach Jay Johnson, LSU enters the weekend with a 15-6 record on the year including an 0-1 mark in away games (1-3 away from home including neutral sites). The Tigers have lost three out of their last four games after dropping last weekend's series vs. Texas A&M (1-2) and coming up short in a 12-inning midweek contest vs. Louisiana Tech, 6-7. Picked to finish fourth in the SEC Western Division in the Preseason Coaches Poll, the Tigers sport a .306 team batting average along with a 3.32 ERA as a staff.

SULLY WINS 600TH With a 13-6 victory to clinch the series over Alabama on March 19, O'Sullivan won his 600th game as Florida head coach – on the same day Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin accomplished the feat. 2022 represents O'Sullivan's 15th season at Florida, during which he owns a 601-283 (.680) record, passing the legendary Dave Fuller (556-354-6) for the most wins in program history on March 9, 2021. O'Sullivan's .680 winning percentage ranks third among all active Division I head coaches, while Florida's .622 clip in SEC play since 2008 stands as the top mark in the conference.

GATORS GOING YARD Florida ranks third in the nation with 43 home runs. The Gators hit their 40th home run of the season in just their 20th game on March 20 at Alabama in 2022, whereas last year, Florida's 40th home run occurred in the team's 33rd game - on April 11 at Tennessee. Meanwhile, the Florida pitching staff has allowed just 10 homers all season long.

JUD PACING SEC IN DINGERS Coming off a 2021 Third Team All-American campaign, Fabian leads the SEC with 10 home runs (T-fifth nationally) and owns an active 10-game hitting streak. Across the streak, Fabian is slashing .382/.551/1.118 with seven home runs, 17 RBI and 16 runs with 12 walks vs. eight strikeouts. Fabian is fresh off of his seventh-career multi-homer game on March 22 vs. Behtune-Cookman and now sits at 42 career homers, which ranks sixth all-time at Florida. Five of Fabian's last six multi-homer games have seen him homer in back-to-back at bats. Also wielding a refined approach at the plate, Fabian is tied for 11th in the country with 21 walks. The Ocala, Fla. native's next home run milestone will come at 47 career homers, where Gator great Mike Zunino sits in fifth. Fabian leads Florida in on-base percentage (.480), slugging (.800), home runs, runs (27), RBI (25) and on-base-plus-slugging (1.280).

TELL ME WYATT Over Florida's last 11 games, outfielder Wyatt Langford leads the Gators in batting average and OBP thanks to a .574/.549/.929 slash line with five home runs, nine extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 13 runs and three steals. On the season, Langford is pacing the Orange & Blue in batting (.385), hits (30) and stolen bases (four).

HOT AT HOME Florida is 37-7 across its last 44 regular season games at Florida Ballpark, including 22-4 in their last 26. In the inaugural 2021 season of Florida Ballpark, the Gators delivered a dominant 28-9 record at home. Florida closed out the regular season with eight-straight home series victories, going 27-4 at home in the team's final 31 regular-season contests and losing just one game in the final 13 matchups in that span.

ALL-NATIONAL DEFENSE With just 14 errors in 780 defensive chances, Florida ranks 14th nationally with a .982 fielding percentage.

AMERICA'S ACE In his first-five starts, left-handed pitcher Hunter Barco owns a 4-1 record with a 1.72 ERA, 0.61 WHIP (seventh nationally) and .153 batting average against. Barco has 44 strikeouts (T-18 nationally) against just two walks, translating to a 12.6 K/9, 0.6 BB/9 and 22.0 K-BB ratio (sixth nationally). The sophomore* southpaw is 11-2 across his last 15 starts dating back to the 2021 season. In Barco's 31.1 innings pitched this season, he has allowed multiple runners to reach base in just two different innings (top-six vs. Liberty, top-one vs. Seton Hall).

HITS PARADE Florida was hitting .186 as a team after opening weekend vs. Liberty, but the Gators now own a .309 average - the 28th-best mark in the country. Florida has outscored opponents by a 164-71 margin on the season (+93). The Gators slashed .345/.395/.647 across the Alabama series.

EASY AS BLAKE Making his first-11 ca­reer appearances, right-handed reliever Blake Purnell did not allow an earned run across 19 1/3 innings to open the season. Purnell ranks 15th in the nation with a 0.92 ERA and also sports a 0.81 WHIP, 19 strikeouts and one walk on the year.

SLATER-AID + FIC Right-handed relievers Nick Ficarrotta and Ryan Slater< are off to great starts in 2022. Ficarrotta is 2-0 with a team-high three saves and a 1.82 ERA/0.69 WHIP while Slater is 2-0 with two saves and a 1.50 ERA/1.00 WHIP. Both are in line for significant work this weekend vs. LSU behind Florida relief ace Purnell.

HOME SCORELESS STREAK From Feb. 27 to March 12, the Florida pitching staff went 31 2/3 innings without allowing a run at Florida Ballpark. The Gators blanked Georgia State in the final seven innings of game three on Feb. 27, then pitched back-to-back shutouts vs. Florida A&M (17-0) on March 2 and Jacksonville (W, 1-0) on March 8, before finally surrendering a run at home in the seventh inning vs. Seton Hall on March 12.

DRAFT BUZZ After being selected 40th overall in last year's draft, Fabian is again projected as Florida's top prospect by MLB Pipeline, coming in as the No. 45 overall prospect for the 2022 MLB Draft. Barco follows closely behind at No. 54, while outfielder Sterlin Thompson (No. 90) and right-hander Brandon Sproat (No. 98) fell just inside the top 100. The Gators' middle infield duo of Colby Halter and Josh Rivera recently received draft buzz as well, with D1baseball ranking the former as the No. 60 college prospect and the latter sitting at No. 78. All six of the aforementioned players were ranked as top-30 prospects in the SEC by D1Baseball, in addition to right-handed pitcher Nick Pogue who was tabbed the conference's No. 50 prospect.

Recently updated on March 14, Florida placed five players on Baseball America's top-200 draft prospects list: Barco (No. 23), Fabian (No. 33), Thompson (No. 53), Sproat (No. 96), Halter (No. 198).

FRESHMAN FLIES From Feb. 26 to March 2, a Flor­ida freshman hit his first-career homer in four-straight games: Corey Robinson (March 2), Deric Fabian (March 1), Ty Evans (Feb. 27) and Rene Lastres (Feb. 26).

BALLPARK OF THE YEAR Opened in 2021, the state-of-the-art Florida Ballpark was named Ballpark Digest's 2021 College Ballpark of the Year in December. Newly equipped with permanent outfield concessions and restrooms, Florida Ballpark features a 360-degree open concourse, shade structures for fans and high definition video and sound.

