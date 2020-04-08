Top-25 weak-side DE says it's been a group effort from Dan Mullen's staff
OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!
With three official visits scheduled for June, Keanu Koht is taking a wait-and-see approach with his recruitment and could be forced to reschedule each trip due to the coronavirus pandemic.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news