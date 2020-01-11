Dan Mullen and company expanded their board at multiple positions on Thursday as the program extended offers to a handful of junior prospects.

A trio of defensive linemen in the 2021 class received the green light from Florida's staff this week, with one of them being Montgomery (Al.) product Anquin Barnes.

Barnes, who is labeled as the 30th-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals, says he was all smiles after netting an offer from the Gators.