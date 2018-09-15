Thanks to a breakout year in the Nike EYBL, Moses Moody’s recruitment was picking up momentum when an injury to his left foot forced the 6-foot-5, 185-pounder to the sidelines three games into the crucial recruiting month of July. “Yeah, it’s a stress fracture,” Moody said while sitting on the bench watching his Montverde Academy teammates during a post workout shoot around. “I fractured it a while back like during the summer. So I went to the USA (Basketball training camp in June) and that's when I found out that it was a fractured. So I stayed off it for a while, but I came back too soon, and went to Peach Jam (July 11-15). So now I have been off of it ever since. I talked to the doctor and he says I'm supposed to be back in about two weeks.”

Brad Beal Elite Class of 2020 SG Moses Moody defends a ball handler during a Nike EYBL game Jon Lopez/Nike @NikeEYB

Shortly after Moody, the No. 29 ranked prospect in the 2020 class, expects to be cleared to resume basketball activities, the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team October mini-camp begins on Oct 5. An event Moody has been invited to attend. “I will be cleared two weeks before that so I’m going to have to get adjusted quickly to make it, but I should make it.” Moody “played up” a year on the Brad Beal Elite 17U team and averaged 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and one steal per game in the EYBL. A pure scorer who gets buckets at all three levels and averages about two deflections per EYBL game. Holding offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi, Stanford and others, the four-star shooting guard is taking his recruitment in stride but suggested his absence from the court may have stalled his momentum a bit. “It’s going pretty well,” Moody said. “It’s been pretty slow lately on my side of it, I don’t know who has been talking to my parents. I haven’t played in a while so you know. I’ve been talking to some schools and I went up to Florida last week.