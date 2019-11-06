News More News
Top-30 junior is geared up for official visit with the Florida Gators

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Gators football is currently not scheduled to host any official visitors for Saturday's matchup vs. Vanderbilt, but that is not the case for Mike White's program.

Florida kicked off its season on Tuesday evening with a 74-59 victory against North Florida, and hopes to carry that momentum into the weekend with one official visitor scheduled to step foot in Gainesville.

