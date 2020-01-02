News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-02 10:52:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Top-30 overall junior staying in touch with Torrian Gray, wants to visit UF

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Even though a few UF commits and targets will not be signing their Letter of Intents until February, the Gators are already set at several positions in this cycle.

One of the positions that Florida is done recruiting at in their 2020 class is cornerback as the program signed a handful of CBs during the Early Signing Period.

With that being the case, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray will now be able to shift more of his attention toward junior prospects on the staff's radar. One of the top 2021 targets for Gray is Jakailin Johnson, who netted an offer from Florida back in September.

The top-30 overall junior in the nation spoke with Rivals' Mike Singer about his recruiting process, which schools he wants to visit and his interest in the Gators.

