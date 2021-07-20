Top-30 rising junior schedules return visit to Gainesville
Whether they lace up the cleats for the camp or take in the atmosphere as a spectator, a plethora of prospects are slated to be in attendance for next week's Friday Night Lights event at the University of Florida.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news