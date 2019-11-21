Top-35 junior cites academics, Hevesy in decision to put UF in his top 6
With Florida's o-line being the weak link of an offense that is still managing to put up over 30 points per game, it's no secret that Dan Mullen's staff is hoping to improve their recruiting in the trenches.
Rivals250 prospect Marcus Dumervil remains UF's top target at the position group in this cycle, but the Gators continued to make progress with a priority junior OL earlier this week.
OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear
On Monday, Kingsland (Ga.) product Micah Morris revealed his top 6, which featured Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and South Carolina.
GatorsTerritory caught up with the top-35 overall prospect in the 2021 class about his decision to include Mullen's program on his list, and what's next for him in his recruitment.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news