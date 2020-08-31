Top-35 junior says the Gators are 'definitely high up' there
OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!
One of the nation's can't-miss defensive end prospects in the class of 2022 was recently awarded the opportunity to strap up the pads for the University of Florida.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news