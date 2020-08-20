OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Florida's 2021 class features one of the best collections of defensive back talent in the entire nation.

In less than a year, the Gators will be welcoming Dakota Mitchell, Donovan McMillon and Jordan Young into the fold, as well as Rivals100 prospects Corey Collier and Jason Marshall. UF is also in the mix for coveted safety target Terrion Arnold, who hails from Tallahassee.

With next year's cycle, however, Ron English and Torrian Gray can take things to another level. Florida has put themselves in a good position with several top DB targets, namely five-star Jaheim Singletary and Lakeland-based recruit Sam McCall.

McCall, who is labeled as the No. 34 overall junior in the country, is continuing to give the program a strong look.

“Torrian Gray, he’s just like a part of my family,” McCall told GatorsTerritory. “I don’t want to say he’s in our family, in our family, but he probably knows all my people. So, that’s a big relationship with a coach. The way he works with his DBs, I’m like, ‘I want that work then.’