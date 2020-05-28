Top-35 OT meets with Dan Mullen's staff, says UF is 'definitely up there'
Even with three linemen already committed, John Hevesy continues to cast a wide net in hopes of beefing up the offensive front even more, as several of UF's recent offerees reside outside of the Sunshine State.
A few of those prospects hail from the state of North Carolina as well, with one being Yousef Mugharbil, the 35th-ranked offensive tackle on Rivals. Not only did the 6-foot-4, 300-pound rising senior net an offer from the SEC program, but he is also fresh off a virtual visit.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news