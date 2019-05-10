Dan Mullen and his staff are looking to pick up the pieces following numerous de-commitments in their 2021 class and several notable prospects deciding to commit elsewhere.

The program is hoping to receive a boost on the recruiting trail during their cookout on May 18, but Florida already made strides in their pursuit of a coveted target this week.

Rivals100 prospect Chris Morris, the sixth-ranked offensive tackle in the nation, recently informed GatorsTerritory that UF is one of the top three schools in his recruitment.