Top 35 prospect overall tags UF as a top three school
Dan Mullen and his staff are looking to pick up the pieces following numerous de-commitments in their 2021 class and several notable prospects deciding to commit elsewhere.
The program is hoping to receive a boost on the recruiting trail during their cookout on May 18, but Florida already made strides in their pursuit of a coveted target this week.
Rivals100 prospect Chris Morris, the sixth-ranked offensive tackle in the nation, recently informed GatorsTerritory that UF is one of the top three schools in his recruitment.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news