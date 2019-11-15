News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 13:22:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Top-40 junior returns to Gainesville, says UF is 'pretty high' on his list

Credit:
Credit: (Russ Wood - GatorsTerritory)
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

For the second time in as many months, Callahan (Fla.) prospect Dallan "Deebo" Coleman stepped foot on the University of Florida's campus.

After checking out the Swamp for Florida football's Homecoming Game against Auburn on Oct. 5, Coleman recently returned to UF to watch the basketball team's matchup with Florida State.

OFFER: 50% off your first year AND $50 to use at the Rivals Fan Shop - OR - $75 worth of FREE Adidas gear

Although FSU walked away from Gainesville with a 63-51 victory, Coleman says Mike White's coaching style caught his attention on Sunday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}