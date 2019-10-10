News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-10 14:21:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 40 overall junior returns to UF, building a close bond with Dan Mullen

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Florida's staff remains in hot pursuit of multiple 2020 wideouts to go alongside Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel, but the Gators are also putting the work in for a few pass catchers in next year's class.

The players at the top of their wish list are former pledge Trevonte Rucker, Armwood product Agiye Hall and Plant City (Fla.) target Mario Williams.

For the first time since the spring, Williams hit the road this past weekend and journeyed up to Gainesville to catch UF's Homecoming matchup with Auburn.

Following Florida's 24-13 victory over the Tigers, Williams shared his reaction to what he saw transpire in the Swamp.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}