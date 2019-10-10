Florida's staff remains in hot pursuit of multiple 2020 wideouts to go alongside Ja'Quavion Fraziars and Leonard Manuel, but the Gators are also putting the work in for a few pass catchers in next year's class.

The players at the top of their wish list are former pledge Trevonte Rucker, Armwood product Agiye Hall and Plant City (Fla.) target Mario Williams.

For the first time since the spring, Williams hit the road this past weekend and journeyed up to Gainesville to catch UF's Homecoming matchup with Auburn.

Following Florida's 24-13 victory over the Tigers, Williams shared his reaction to what he saw transpire in the Swamp.