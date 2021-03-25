Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! He has been a Florida resident a good portion of his life (living in Destin, Tampa, Jacksonville, and now Fairhope AL), so he knows the Florida area very well. Andy is a franchise veteran, owning multiple franchises and businesses.

Since returning to the Swamp, Dan Mullen and his staff have labeled the state of Texas as a top priority during their efforts on the recruiting trail.

The Gators have been fairly successful in their pursuit as well, considering four players from the state were signed over the previous two recruiting cycles. Then you have signal caller Nick Evers already committed for the 2022 class, so there is no doubt UF is two feet in when it comes to courting the very best out of the Lone Star State.