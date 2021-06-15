** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help!

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola is home to multiple blue-chip prospects representing the class of 2023, with one being Derrick LaBlanc.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound rising junior is already armed with 40-plus offers and recently visited some of those suitors as well. Those schools include Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Ohio State, Miami, Florida State, and most recently Florida, which welcomed the Rivals100 prospect back to Gainesville on Monday.