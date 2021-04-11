Whether they sign a plethora of Rivals250 prospects or not, you certainly can't say the Gators are not trying to land the nation's elite sophomores.

Since the initial batch of 2023 rankings were released, UF has been on an offer spree in hopes of gaining the inside track with a boatload of those up-and-comers. The most recent prospect to receive the green light from Dan Mullen's staff is Derrick LeBlanc, the 38th-ranked player across the map.

A four-star prospect at Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound LeBlanc suits up at defensive end and already possesses offers from 40-plus programs, with UF being the latest to join the fray. The Gators are expected to host the Rivals100 prospect toward the end of June as well.

In addition to Florida, LeBlanc possesses offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Miami and Florida State among others.