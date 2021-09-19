Top-45 offensive tackle has UF in top two following return visit to campus
Afer dropping his top-five schools on July 26, Eston Harris didn't envision any significant changes going forward other than trimming his list even more as the year went on; however, it was only hours later when UF's John Hevesy entered the mix and extended an offer of his own.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news