Five Gators to watch against the Rams
Florida is looking to move forward from last weekend's loss to Kentucky by shifting their focus to Colorado State.
The Rams come in riding high after beating Arkansas at home. Who needs to step it up this week to help put the Gators back on the track?
Here are the top five Gators to watch for against the Rams.
1. CB TREY DEAN
Trey Dean is a true freshman about to make is first-ever start in a college uniform. The cornerback replaces sophomore stud Marco Wilson, who tore his ACL against Kentucky and will not feature anymore this season.
This will be quite the challenge for the first year defensive back. Colorado State has one of the best passing offenses in the nation, and quarterback K.J. Carta Samuels can really sling it. He will have to grow up quickly on the field Saturday because the Rams will test him.
The Gators are decimated in the secondary right now, and they need Dean to step up despite his lack of experience.
According to Florida head coach Dan Mullen, the lack of bodies in the secondary has helped Dean mature on the field.
“I notice this a lot for young players, the lack of depth we have at that position certainly has helped him accelerate his role to get ready,” head coach Dan Mullen said Monday.
2. LB DAVID REESE
As of Monday, Mullen expects David Reese to suit up for the game against the Rams after missing the first two games of the season due to an ankle injury.
The defense certainly needs him and fast.
The Gators have failed in stopping the run, allowing over 300 yards rushing last Saturday against Kentucky. The game against the Wildcats showed a defense that has not found the cure to missing tackles. After watching film, the staff counted 20 missed tackles on Saturday that yielded 168 yards, those numbers do not inspire confidence.
Linebackers Rayshad Jackson and Vosean Joseph accounted for a majority of the missed tackles last weekend. Although they have shown some solid play and instincts, they are simply not of the caliber of number 33.
Reese led the team in tackles last season and is the anchor of the defense.
The lack of tackling has been a major issue and his instincts, sure tackling and knowledge will provide a major boost for the defense.
3. DL CECE JEFFERSON
The Florida defense is also set to welcome back an important piece up front, CeCe Jefferson. The senior was suspended for the first two games for academic reasons, and if he keeps his nose clean, will be back on Saturday.
The senior buck from Baker County brings something to the defensive line that was sorely missed in the first two games.
He sets the edge and keeps containment very well.
Jachai Polite and Jabari Zuniga are fantastic rushers and are probably more physically gifted at this point than Jefferson. However, what Jefferson lacks in size and speed he makes up for in knowledge and understanding.
Jefferson knows how to provide pressure without just putting your head down and going after the quarterback as hard as you can with no regard for keeping him inside the pocket.
Against Kentucky, Florida failed to set the edge, which allowed Benny Snell and Terry Wilson several chances to run to the outside for big gains.
Jefferson’s return should solidify the edge and also provide some knowledge and more depth along the defensive line.
4.OL NICK BUCHANAN
In all honesty any one of the offensive lineman could have fit right into this spot. However, the center position runs the show for the line, and Buchanan has run a bad show up to this point.
Buchanan makes the calls, communicates the information, snaps the ball, and of course has to hold his block. In the first two games communication has been a big issue with the offensive line; they have not been able to play as a cohesive unit; they have been lethargic; and they have missed their assignment.
Buchanan in particular has stood out to me as a guy that has missed a lot of those assignments. He has to be able to pick his head up after snapping the ball and engage in his blocks quicker.
Look to see if Buchanan improves on his ability to relay information and snap the ball to engaging in his blocks faster this week.
5. DB JEAWON TAYLOR
Trey Dean is not the only defensive back that will be put under the microscope. The safeties struggled against Kentucky including Jeawon Taylor. He was caught out of position a few times, most notably on the 54-yard touchdown pass from Terry Wilson to Lynn Bowden. h
As mentioned above, Colorado State features the 10th best passing offense in the nation, and they love to go deep.
Taylor does not want to be caught out of position against this offense.
If he can improve and hold down that free safety spot, it should keep any passing gains to a minimum. His number one priority is to not allow big plays.
He will be tested Saturday, as will the entire secondary.