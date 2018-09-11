Florida is looking to move forward from last weekend's loss to Kentucky by shifting their focus to Colorado State.

The Rams come in riding high after beating Arkansas at home. Who needs to step it up this week to help put the Gators back on the track?



Here are the top five Gators to watch for against the Rams.

1. CB TREY DEAN

Trey Dean is a true freshman about to make is first-ever start in a college uniform. The cornerback replaces sophomore stud Marco Wilson, who tore his ACL against Kentucky and will not feature anymore this season.

This will be quite the challenge for the first year defensive back. Colorado State has one of the best passing offenses in the nation, and quarterback K.J. Carta Samuels can really sling it. He will have to grow up quickly on the field Saturday because the Rams will test him.

The Gators are decimated in the secondary right now, and they need Dean to step up despite his lack of experience.

According to Florida head coach Dan Mullen, the lack of bodies in the secondary has helped Dean mature on the field.

“I notice this a lot for young players, the lack of depth we have at that position certainly has helped him accelerate his role to get ready,” head coach Dan Mullen said Monday.

2. LB DAVID REESE

As of Monday, Mullen expects David Reese to suit up for the game against the Rams after missing the first two games of the season due to an ankle injury.

The defense certainly needs him and fast.

The Gators have failed in stopping the run, allowing over 300 yards rushing last Saturday against Kentucky. The game against the Wildcats showed a defense that has not found the cure to missing tackles. After watching film, the staff counted 20 missed tackles on Saturday that yielded 168 yards, those numbers do not inspire confidence.

Linebackers Rayshad Jackson and Vosean Joseph accounted for a majority of the missed tackles last weekend. Although they have shown some solid play and instincts, they are simply not of the caliber of number 33.

Reese led the team in tackles last season and is the anchor of the defense.

The lack of tackling has been a major issue and his instincts, sure tackling and knowledge will provide a major boost for the defense.