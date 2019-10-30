The No. 6 Florida Gators are gearing up for yet another matchup with a top 10 opponent as they are set to do battle with the No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

Saturday's matchup is important for each football team as a win and a perfect finish to the regular season would lead to a berth in the SEC Championship.

Along with this being crucial for the team's 2019 campaigns, there could be some key recruiting implications for whichever side comes out victorious. Both programs are currently going up against one another for several players in the Rivals250, with a couple of them being five-star recruits.

Check out the piece below for the top ongoing recruiting battles between the Gators and the Bulldogs, and a prediction for where each prospect will wind up.

Not a premium subscriber? Use "GT30" and receive FREE premium access for 30 days!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS