Rave reviews for the way the University of Florida has set up their virtual visits have been pouring in from high school football recruits over the past few weeks.

Players are impressed with how in-depth Florida was during their time with the staff, and enjoyed being able to gain knowledge on both the football team and the school as well.

One of the most recent prospects to virtually visit the Gators is Tristan Leigh, who conducted his visit this past weekend.

Leigh, the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2021 class, says UF checked off all the boxes when presenting the program to him and his mother.

"It went really well," Leigh told GatorsTerritory. "You know, me and my mom didn't really know too much about UF before we did it, but it was really well. We were both, I'd say, blown away from the academic and football success.