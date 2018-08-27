It is finally here. It is game week in Gainesville. The Gators are set to open their season Saturday against Charleston Southern.

To kick off game week Gators Territory examines the top five storylines for the first game of the season.

1. Offense

Gator fans have craved offensive success more than anything over the last few years. Mullen is an offensive coach and is well regarded as a quarterback guru.

Jim McElwain's era ended at Florida because he could not make his offense productive. The Gators have ranked in the 100s the last three seasons, and 96th in 2014. Mullen was brought in to change that.

His spread offensive system is known for putting his players in the best situations to make plays. It plays to their strengths and minimizes weaknesses. We will see first-hand if that is the case on Saturday.

When the Gators have been at their best it has been because of the offense. Spurrier and Mullen won championships because they could put up points and produce on that side of the ball.

Mullen was part of Meyers two championships in 2006 and 2008. Can he recreate that success? We will see a first taste on Saturday.





2. How will the quarterback fair?

Feleipe Franks has been named the starter.

Mullen has already said last week he plans on rolling with whomever he names the starter for the first game for the entire season, unless he performs so badly he has to be pulled.

Last season he did not look the part. He made bad decisions, was flustered easily, tried to do too much, and really felt overwhelmed.

However, it is a new day, a new coach, a new offense and a new Franks.

His teammates have said he looks much more comfortable in this offense, he has grown into a leader and really progressed.

The Gators have not had success at quarterback, outside a six game stretch from Will Grier, since Tim Tebow.

Mullen is known as the QB guru. According to most reports, Franks has made progression throughout the offseason and in fall camp. How much progression, we will find out on Saturday.

Charleston Southern is not the caliber of opponent that Franks will see typically this season, but there is a big difference between controlled scrimmages and an actual game.

3. What will the new defense look like?

Along with Mullen completely changing the offense, new defensive coordinator Todd Grantham is completely changing the defense.

The Gators move from the 4-3 to the 3-4 under Grantham and are exchanging a sit-back and wait defensive style to an attacking, blitzing, and aggressive one.

We know who is going to be out there on defense with the release of the depth chart, but we do not know what it is really going to look like and how it will perform in a real game.

Charleston Southern does not have a back like Benny Snell in Kentucky or the talent of a Georgia, but they are a night and day difference between practice and scrimmages.

Grantham likes to mix up a lot of different looks to confuse an offense, especially on third down. He does not hold back with his calls and it will be interesting to see how the Gators look in this new scheme on game day.

4. The offensive line

The offensive line has been another question mark over the last few seasons. Throughout fall camp we have seen some good, some bad and some ugly.

Run blocking seems to be a real strength of this line, but pass protection is still a work in progress.

With the return of Brett Heggie to healthy status, the line receives a big boost in the interior and provides another big man in the rotation.

The competition between the centers is down to T.J. McCoy and Nick Buchanan, but Heggie is also working over at center as well.

Granted the line is going against one of the better pass rushes in the Southeastern conference, but it is still a concern.

Depth is another concern. We have seen the first team line hold their own, but the backups have not had much success. Mullen is concerned that the depth is not there yet, and offensive line coach John Hevesy wants eight guys at least in his rotation.

It does not look like he has that number yet, but week one can provide a great look into who can perform on the field in a real game and who cannot.

If this line can put it together in pass protection and figure out a solid rotation this team can have a very good year along the offensive line.

5. How will the safeties look?

The biggest question on defense mark heading into the season is who is going to play at safety. Injuries have made this position a real concern.

Well, we received our answer. Jeawon Taylor and Donovan Stiner are set to start at the safety spots for Grantham’s defense.

The position is in real danger though. It is very thin.

Quincey Lenton has already been lost for the season with a torn Achilles. Shawn Davis has been banged up and missed time throughout fall camp and Taylor is finally healthy but has missed time this camp as well.

For now, the Gators have three safeties healthy and ready to go: Taylor, Brad Stewart and Donovan Stiner.

Stiner and Stewart have looked good during camp but neither is very experienced.

Freshman John Huggins has flashed ability as well, but as a true freshman he is a bit raw. With how thin the position is, Huggins may have to see significant time, even if he is not ready.

There are a lot of question marks surrounding this spot. What will the inexperienced guys look like? Can Taylor stay healthy? What is the ceiling on this position?

Week one provides the first look and answers to all of these questions and as to how the Gators will go about addressing this situation.