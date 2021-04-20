Top-50 2023 defender Tackett Curtis goes in depth on new UF offer
The town of Many, Louisiana, doesn't have the glamor and glitz of New Orleans or even the tourism attraction of Baton Rouge. Contrary to its name, Many is a small town of less than 3,000 people.
Many, however, is home to one of the elite players of the 2023 class in four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis. A national top-50 player according to Rivals.com, Curtis has a list of offers as long as any player in recruiting -- regardless of classification -- and he still has two years of varsity high school football remaining.
Curtis added Florida to his list on Friday, courtesy of offensive line coach/running game coordinator John Hevesy, and with an additional offer the same day from Florida State, Curtis now has 37 reported offers. With the new SEC offer -- his 10th from schools representing the conference -- Curtis said he has something else to think about from a recruiting perspective.
And, for Florida fans, that's not a bad thing.
