The town of Many, Louisiana, doesn't have the glamor and glitz of New Orleans or even the tourism attraction of Baton Rouge. Contrary to its name, Many is a small town of less than 3,000 people.

Many, however, is home to one of the elite players of the 2023 class in four-star linebacker Tackett Curtis. A national top-50 player according to Rivals.com, Curtis has a list of offers as long as any player in recruiting -- regardless of classification -- and he still has two years of varsity high school football remaining.

Curtis added Florida to his list on Friday, courtesy of offensive line coach/running game coordinator John Hevesy, and with an additional offer the same day from Florida State, Curtis now has 37 reported offers. With the new SEC offer -- his 10th from schools representing the conference -- Curtis said he has something else to think about from a recruiting perspective.

And, for Florida fans, that's not a bad thing.