{{ timeAgo('2019-09-07 11:10:47 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 50 junior secures another visit to UF, this time for official visit

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

With 11 offers on the table to choose from, Rivals150 guard Kowacie Reeves is already being prioritized by several Power Five programs, with a trio of visits currently scheduled as well.

One of those suitors under strong consideration is Florida, which has already hosted Reeves multiple times within the past year. The Peach State native will be returning to Gainesville for his official visit on Oct. 5, while Stanford and Georgia Tech are scheduled to roll out the red carpet as well.

However, Reeves says this weekend's visit with the Yellow Jackets will be an unofficial visit.

