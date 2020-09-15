OFFER: Use promo code "50UFSave" to receive 50 PERCENT off an annual subscription!

Dan Mullen and his staff have dished out offers to a number of blue-chip junior prospects over the past several weeks.

From Aliou Bah in Tennessee, to Brenen Thompson to Texas, to Jaden Mangham in Michigan, the Gators have dipped into different states to try to make inroads with recruits not based in Florida.

One of their most recent offers is Gentry Williams, who is a product of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Williams is the ninth-ranked cornerback on Rivals, but could play on offense at the next level as well.

“Obviously shocked,” Williams told GatorsTerritory when describing his reaction to last Thursday’s good news. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to go to the University of Florida, but shocked is the main one.”