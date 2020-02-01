News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-01 19:15:53 -0600') }} football Edit

Top 50 overall junior returns to UF, spends quality time with David Turner

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

On the final Saturday before the beginning of a nearly monthlong dead period in February, Dan Mullen's staff played host to a multitude of 2021 targets.

For their first junior day of this year, the Gators welcomed several big names on campus, including IMG Academy prospects Lovasea Carroll, Markevious Brown and Kamar Wilcoxson, a UF commit.

Florida also rolled out the red carpet for another highly rated target from the in-state powerhouse program: Tunmise Adeleye.

The No. 4 strong side defensive end in the 2021 class spoke with GatorsTerritory about returning to the Swamp for the first time since last March.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}