On the final Saturday before the beginning of a nearly monthlong dead period in February, Dan Mullen's staff played host to a multitude of 2021 targets.

For their first junior day of this year, the Gators welcomed several big names on campus, including IMG Academy prospects Lovasea Carroll, Markevious Brown and Kamar Wilcoxson, a UF commit.

Florida also rolled out the red carpet for another highly rated target from the in-state powerhouse program: Tunmise Adeleye.

The No. 4 strong side defensive end in the 2021 class spoke with GatorsTerritory about returning to the Swamp for the first time since last March.