News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-07 17:39:27 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top-50 overall sophomore on Rivals breaks down offer from Florida

Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!On Tuesday, for the first time in just over four weeks, Florida's men's basketball team extended an offer to an underclassma...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}