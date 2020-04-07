Top-50 overall sophomore on Rivals breaks down offer from Florida
OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!On Tuesday, for the first time in just over four weeks, Florida's men's basketball team extended an offer to an underclassma...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news