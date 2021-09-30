** Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify?

A handful of prospects will be traveling to Gainesville next weekend for official visits, with one being the 44th-ranked prospect overall, Quency Wiggins.

Wiggins, a 6-foot-6, 264-pound defensive end from Baton Rouge, relished his first-ever visit to the Swamp in June and is now scheduled to spend several days on campus for UF's homecoming weekend.